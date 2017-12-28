Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Filed Under:connector, electric cab, Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Just a few more days remain to use a free electric cab service in Kirkwood.

It’s called the Kirkwood Connector and it’s been going on for a couple months. Free cabs pick up and drop off visitors from several different locations and take them into the city.

This is all part of a study Kirkwood is doing on parking and how much accessibility the city has.

Cabs are available from 5-9pm Thursday and Friday and 1-9pm on Saturday. This is the last weekend of the pilot project, which cost about 20-thousand dollars. There will be a vote sometime next year to determine if they’ll continue on a permanent basis.

