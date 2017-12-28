Missouri Tigers player Michael Porter Jr. answers questions from members of the media during SEC Media Day Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Ackerman

@Ackerman1120

1. The St. Louis Blues overcome all odds – and injuries – to win their first-ever Stanley Cup. Jaden Schwartz returns at full force, Vladimir Tarasenko plays an all-around dominating style, the Blues’ defensemen are punishing (and offensive-minded) and Jake Allen gets hot in the postseason again, winning the Conn Smythe.

2. The St. Louis Cardinals get aggressive, signing free agent RHP Wade Davis to close and pushing all-in for Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado. They lose multiple high-level pitching prospects in the process but stand firm on keeping Alex Reyes, who begins the season in the bullpen but blossoms into an elite starter. A classic Cards-Yankees World Series ends in the Bronx with a loss in Game 7. But soon thereafter, Machado announces that he wants to remain a Cardinal.

3. Missouri Men’s Basketball gets a No. 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament… but catches fire, knocking off Kansas in the process and reaching the Elite Eight. The Tigers lose to Duke, never feeling totally comfortable that Michael Porter Jr. was healthy enough to take the floor. But after the game, Porter announces he’s returning for his sophomore season to give it another run.

4. Jordan Spieth wins the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, completing the career slam and forever etching his name in the St. Louis sports landscape. Tiger Woods is in the mix on Saturday, igniting a frenzy, but fades down the stretch.

5. The Blues and the City of St. Louis come together, taking preemptive action by renaming Scottrade Center in hopes to attract a major business to the area. “Amazon Arena” makes its debut on Jan. 25 as the Blues host the Avalanche. Amazon shocks the industry, foregoing Denver, Boston, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Chicago to put its second headquarters in the Gateway City.

Ben Boyd

@BenBoydKMOX

1. The New Orleans Saints win Super Bowl 52.

2. Michael Porter Jr. returns to Mizzou for sophomore season & team reaches Final Four.

3. St. Louis Cardinals acquire a closer and a starter and win the NL Central.

4. Tiger Woods will finish inside the Top-10 at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, and will make the Tour Championship.

5. St. Louis Blues will knock the Nashville Predators out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.

Mike Claiborne

@claibss

1. NCAA will drop the boom on a school or coach for the shoe scandal led by the FBI. NCAA coaches and AAU coaches will be indicted.

2. Mizzou Men’ Basketball will miss out on the NCAA Championship Tournament, and Michael Porter Jr. will stay for his sophomore season, as the NBA has not seen enough – even if he plays in February.

3. St. Louis Blues come up short in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (wait, thats not a prediction. It’s a fact).

4. The St. Louis Cardinals will make two more acquisitions and make the 2018 Postseason. There will be an unexpected player who to will emerge in Spring Training to win a job in St. Louis.

5. A major sports figure will have to resign because of a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Alex Ferrario

@FerrarioKMOX

1. Local ownership will purchase the Carolina Panthers and local officials will come together and build a stadium and bring the NFL back to St. Louis (You wanted bold, you got it).

2. The Cardinals decide to go all in and move the pieces to acquire Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles.

3. St. Louis Blues president of hockey operations and general manager, Doug Armstrong finds a trade partner for an elite winger to play with the top six forwards and the Blues knock off the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

4. Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock & forward Michael Porter Jr. both return for one more season to take the Tigers to its respective sports’ championships.

5. Mizzou Basketball coach Cuonzo Martin recruits another top-five high school player for the second consecutive year.

Chris Hrabe

@chrabe

1. Cubs don’t win the NL Central.

2. Drew Lock returns and is Heisman Trophy finalist

3. St. Louis Aldermen will stay out of the way of further improvements to the Scottrade Center.

4. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes is the 2018 MLB Comeback Player of the Year.

5. Mizzou’s Jontay Porter is a 2018 Preseason All-SEC First Team

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook