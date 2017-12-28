ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With a super majority in the legislature and a republican in the governor’s office, it was a very big year for republicans in Jefferson City.
But Dave Drebes, publisher of the Missouri Scout, says many republicans felt it should’ve been an even bigger year if not for a very contentious relationship with Governor Eric Greitens. Also, the republicans’ biggest accomplishment, right to work, isn’t a done deal. It’ll be on the statewide ballot in November 2018.
“There’s going to be millions of dollars spent of both sides, Missouri voters will get to decide if we actually implement this as law or not,” he says.
Labor unions spearheaded a petition drive and got three times the signatures required to get it on the ballot.