ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three St. Louis police officers will not face charges in the shooting of a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them.

The Post-Dispatch reports an assistant circuit attorney wrote that no charges will be filed in the shooting that injured John Samuel Blanchard Jr. on March 31.

Police say Blanchard pointed a 9mm pistol at the officers following a chase along Interstate 44. Blanchard was seriously injured but survived. No officers were hurt.

Blanchard is charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Officers involved in the shooting had refused to testify in the case against Blanchard without assurance from prosecutors that they wouldn’t face charges in the shooting.

