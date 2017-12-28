Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Cody Hassler (Police photo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Washington, Missouri man tells police officers he snuck into a home through on unlocked basement door to steal some women’s undies.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 34-year-old Cody Hassler says he has an “underwear fetish.”

He is now facing first-degree burglary, first-degree stalking and stealing charges.

Hassler entered the house in October and took a pair of underwear while a mother and her teen daughter were sleeping.

His bond is set at $75,000.

