Cody Hassler (Police photo)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Washington, Missouri man tells police officers he snuck into a home through on unlocked basement door to steal some women’s undies.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 34-year-old Cody Hassler says he has an “underwear fetish.”
He is now facing first-degree burglary, first-degree stalking and stealing charges.
Hassler entered the house in October and took a pair of underwear while a mother and her teen daughter were sleeping.
His bond is set at $75,000.