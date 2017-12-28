Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Is St. Louis ready to announce its next chief of police?

Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis public safety director Jimmie Edwards are ready to announce their choice for the city’s new police chief, and they could do it today.

Two weeks ago, the final six candidates were all together for a public forum at St. Louis University’s Law School.

They consisted of current interim chief Lawrence O’Toole, and two other long-time members of the department – Major John Hayden and Captain Mary Edwards-Fears. Three others from outside the region are also being considered.

The breakdown of candidates is five males and one female, four African-American candidates and two Caucasians.

