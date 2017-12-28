ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX/News release) – St. Louis County has announced it will prohibit horse-drawn carriage rides at Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park when the temperature is 15 degrees or colder, or the wind chill falls to zero.
County Executive Steve Stenger has directed the Parks Department to implement the policy immediately, according to a news release.
“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the horses and patrons, we have decided this is the best course of action,” Stenger says in the release.
An animal rights group sued to stop carriage rides at Winter Wonderland, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The suit sought a St. Louis County judge’s order halting the use of carriage horses in frigid temperatures.
Based on the latest forecast, Saturday’s carriage rides have been cancelled.
Customers that purchased carriage rides for Saturday at Tilles Park can call Metrotix at (314) 534-1111 to get a full refund. They can also visit metrotix.com.