ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Opponents of a subdivision that could replace Affton’s Tower Tee driving range are preparing for a political fight next year. Neighbor Michael Burton has already shown up to speak at two St. Louis county council meetings, even though there’s not even been a plan filed yet for the replacement of the south county landmark.

“We only have a few things left in the community of Affton that have history, that I went to when I was a kid, that my family went to when they were a kid, family friendly places,” he says.

Tower Tee’s landlord put the site up for sale. Mcbride and Sons homes is planning a subdivision there. County Councilman Pat Dolan promised a town hall meeting early next year on any redevelopment.

