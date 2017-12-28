Dec 27, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock (3) reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Longhorns in the 2017 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Texas clearly got the last laugh in last night’s Texas Bowl. Not only on the scoreboard, but also on social media.

The Longhorns and Tigers looked like BIG 12 rivals of old, as Mizzou players help up the upside-down Longhorn salutes before the game and during the game there was plenty of hits being finished off after the whistle.

a little pregame Horns down from Mizzou pic.twitter.com/eibPxagHIz — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 28, 2017

In the second play of the second half, Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock dropped a dime to his wide receiver who took it to house from inside Mizzou’s own half. Lock celebrated the pass by mimicking that he was putting on his backpack (because he’s ready to pack up his college career and head off to the NFL?).

Texas allowed just a field goal the rest of the second half.

And after the Longhorns iced the game with a touchdown in the final minutes, head coach Tom Herman started having some fun:

Here is Texas coach, Tom Herman and QB Sam Ehlinger mocking Drew Lock's touchdown celebration from earlier in the game. Absolute trash. pic.twitter.com/slE3uDJYhS — Missouri Sports (@MizzouSports1) December 28, 2017

He, quarterback Sam Ehlinger and multiple other players began mocking Lock’s celebration.

Lock was asked about it after the game, but said he didn’t see it.

“When the head coach is mocking your dance move you must be doing something right,” Lock said. “You’re not a nobody. You’re definitely doing something that’s catching other people’s attention.”

Lock also said that if he was on the team of a coach doing that, he would have “digged that.”

“I would have been like, ‘Damn, coach is balling with us,'” Lock said.

