MAPLEWOOD (KMOX) — It’s more than cold enough to freeze water and break pipes, and that’s what happened underneath Hanley Road between Litszinger and Manchester on Thursday.

All lanes of Hanley are closed, except for one in each direction.

“This is a very heavily traveled arterial road, so obviously motorists are going to be affected by this,” said St. Louis County Transportation Department spokesman David Wrone. “We expect the lane reduction to be in effect until at least 5:30 tonight.”

That’s when he’s hoping Missouri-American Water Company can shut-off the main by. Your best bet is going to be to avoid the area until further notice.

