ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Just in time for the New Year, anti-crime cameras are being installed on the Clark Bridge at Alton.
Crews started installing the conduit yesterday. They hope to have the cameras installed late today, and according to the Alton Telegraph, start recording this weekend.
The cameras will check license plates looking for stolen vehicles or those whose owners are wanted for felonies.
Alton and 14 other area agencies can tap into the computer portal to get the plate’s image.
Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons. says they cannot be used for traffic law enforcement and can’t track speeds.
The cameras cost just under 39 thousand dollars. They’re being paid for with drug forefeiture money from Alton and Madison County and a contribution from the village of Godfrey.