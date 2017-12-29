After another St. Louis Cardinals season of high-profile guests on KMOX, we gathered our best from 2017 in last night’s Countdown to Opening Day show.

Below, you can listen to the full program – commercial free – hosted by our Chris Hrabe and Mike Claiborne:

Here’s a rundown of the best in 2017:

Keith Hernandez – The former Cardinals first baseman was a guest on “Live With Shannon” and it was a night of gut-busting laughs between he, Mike Shannon and Claiborne. Especially when Hernandez talks about how he sometimes peaked at the catcher during at bats to see where the pitch was coming – and the one time he got thrown at for doing it.

Bob Uecker – Oh, did we say Hernandez was funny? Well the night with Uecker was even better. It’s another segment from “Live With Shannon” and the trio talk about all the celebrities and comedians Uecker worked with while playing baseball and after his career ended.

Willie McGee – He’s one of St. Louis’ all-time fan favorite and remember when he joined the Cardinals coaching staff for about in week this season? During that time he sat down with Claiborne and relived some of the peak days of Whitey Ball.

John Smoltz – If had been born a decade later, he says he wouldn’t have had the same career becuase today’s players are overwhelmed with advanced statistics, he says. The eight-time All-Star and 1995 World Series champ has some opinions on how star pitching prospects are used and the innings limits they are subjected to.

Walt Jocketty & Tony La Russa – The pair most notably brought the 2006 World Series Championship to St. Louis, but how did Jocketty get La Russa to leave Oakland? He convinced his right-hand man, pitching coach Dave Duncan, that St. Louis had the pitching prospects to be great for years to come.

Mark McGwire – His time is St. Louis, he calls, the most important years of his baseball career. He talks to positively about playing in St. Louis that even now, as a hitting coach for the San Diego Padres, he’d still advise players to go to St. Louis if they get the chance play there.

Tim McCarver – He believes the all-time best Cardinals teams come from the 1960’s, featuring Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Mike Shannon, Orlando Cepeda, Curt Flood and others. The catcher-turned-broadcaster relieves some of the best moments of his and his teammates careers.

