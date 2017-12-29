ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The unemployment rate dropped across all of Illinois’ metro areas for the sixth month in a row.
The figures compare the economy to “year ago” levels. Illinois Department of Employment Security spokesman Bob Gough says there was more good news besides lower unemployment rates.
“Very encouraging that job growth was reported in 10 of the 14 metro areas, and more than 30,000 of those jobs were created in the Chicago metro area,” he says.
The Metro East is one of those areas, gaining about 1400 jobs from November 2016 to November 2017. The unemployment rate there fell from 5.1 percent in 2016 to 4.5 percent this year.