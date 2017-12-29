Tyron Woodley fights Demian Maia of Brazil in the Welterweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ferguson-native and MMA welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, 35, has kept a promise he made to his mother when he was 10 years old.
“My kids are in the car because they’re part of this as well, and they’re going to get out in a minute and they’re going to see their granny’s new house. God is good, people,” he said in an Instagram post.
Woodley bought his mother a house for Christmas.
He says he fights for a living, but sometimes it’s good to remember who and what you’re fighting for.
Woodley twice defended his welterweight belt in 2017 and recently underwent shoulder surgery, but is expected to return to the octagon in early 2018.