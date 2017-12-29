Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Filed Under:Christmas, MMA, Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley fights Demian Maia of Brazil in the Welterweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ferguson-native and MMA welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, 35, has kept a promise he made to his mother when he was 10 years old.

“My kids are in the car because they’re part of this as well, and they’re going to get out in a minute and they’re going to see their granny’s new house. God is good, people,” he said in an Instagram post.

Woodley bought his mother a house for Christmas.

He says he fights for a living, but sometimes it’s good to remember who and what you’re fighting for.

usatsi 10186447 Local MMA Fighter Buys Ultimate Christmas Present For His Mother

Tyron Woodley reacts following his match against Demian Maia during UFC 214 at Honda Center. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Woodley twice defended his welterweight belt in 2017 and recently underwent shoulder surgery, but is expected to return to the octagon in early 2018.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen