Filed Under:Bob Heil, Music, New Year's Eve, organ

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The legendary Bob Heil is known as much for his organ playing as his microphones and famous friends. Heil says this weekend, he’s back for what’s become a great tradition at the Lincoln Theater in downtown Belleville.

“This New Year’s Eve we’re going to fire up the organ and play some great songs and have some fun,” he says.

Heil and six or seven other organists will play, starting at 7 p.m, including Dave Stevens, who’s played more than 1000 shows at the Lincoln.

Heil is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is well-known for creating the Heil Talk Box which was used by Joe Walsh, Jeff Beck, Peter Frampton, Slash and Ritchie Sambora.

His company Heil Sound is based in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

