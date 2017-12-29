Vice President Mike Pence rakes leaves while Missouri Governor Eric Greitens picks them up at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City on February 22, 2017. (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)
Just about a year ago, the St. Louis region was preparing for what was predicted to be one of the biggest ice storms in a decade. About a month later, Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to a local Jewish cemetery that had been vandalized, and lent a hand cleaning it up.
Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis was said to be the most dangerous street in the U.S. when it came to gun violence, and a Missouri state senator shared on social media her hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated.
A Confederate monument in Forest Park was taken down, and a local Catholic church was named the most beautiful in America.
Here are KMOX’s most-read stories of 2017:
- MoDOT: Ice Storm Could be the Biggest in 10 Years: The Missouri Department of Transportation says it is pretreating roads in the St. Louis-area Thursday in preparation for possibly the biggest ice storm in 10 years to hit about 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.
- VP Pence Joins Gov. Greitens at Jewish Cemetery Clean-Up: Hundreds of volunteers joined Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and surprise guest Vice President Mike Pence at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery this afternoon to help clean up the recently vandalized Jewish cemetery.
- PHOTOS: Missouri Flooding 2017
- America’s Most Violent Street: Natural Bridge in North St. Louis: An article in the U.S. edition of the Guardian newspaper declares Natural Bridge Avenue in north St. Louis the most dangerous street in America for gun violence.
- It’s Coming Down: Removal of Confederate Monument Underway: The dismantling of the Confederate Monument in Forest Park is underway. KMOX’s Michael Calhoun is on the scene and reports a crane is airborne, and the top of the monument has been removed.
- Maria Chappelle-Nadal: ‘I Hope Trump Is Assassinated’: A Missouri state senator wrote on social media Thursday morning that she hopes the president is assassinated. As political leaders call for her resignation, she says “there’s no way in hell that I’m resigning.”
- Police Union Says Body Cams Could be Unfair to Officers: Despite public pressure that prompted passage this week of a one-year trial run on police body cameras, the St. Louis Police Union says it’s not a done deal. Union Business Manager Jeff Roorda says police car dashboard cameras have already been used unfairly to discipline some officers.
- Matt Holliday Tearful at Awards Ceremony: Matt Holliday broke down and cried during the “Holliday’s Heroes” awards dinner. Children with cancer thanked him and his wife for raising money to redo a wing at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
- STL Church Wins ‘Most Beautiful Catholic Church in America’: A historic church in south St. Louis wins an online competition to be declared the Most Beautiful Catholic Church in America. The website Art and Liturgy staged its own Church Madness contest – whittling the field from 64 churches to just two.
- Maria Chappelle-Nadal: ‘There’s No Way In Hell That I’m Resigning’: Missouri Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal says she will not wilt to the political leaders who are calling for a resignation.