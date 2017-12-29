ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that will run straight through the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jim Kramper tells KMOX News that the cold air will start drifting in late Friday into early Saturday, triggering the advisory as of 6 pm Saturday.

“It’s going to last through Sunday, New Year’s Day and into next week,” he explained. “We’re going to have occasional high winds and that means some really cold wind chills.”

Just how cold might it get?

“I mean we’re talking some places north of St. Louis may see wind chills of -25, so this is really going to be a cold air mass for this new year,” Kramper said.

It will be the first time since January 2011 that temperatures have dropped this low in the St. Louis region.

The sub-freezing temperatures will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to any exposed skin, so Kramper said it may be wise to rethink any plans to attend an outdoors New Year’s Eve celebration.

But if you do decide to head out and brave the bitter cold.

“Make sure you’re prepared,” according to Kramper. “Dress properly, several layers of clothes. And spend only short periods of time, don’t be out for long periods.”

He said the better bet may be just to hunker down indoors until warmer air finally arrives around the middle of next week.