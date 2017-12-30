Filed Under:bald eagles, Great River Road, Mississippi River, West Alton

ALTON, Ill. (KMOX) – The bitter cold isn’t stopping bird lovers from keeping an eye out for bald eagles starting to make their yearly appearance along the banks of the Mississippi River in Illinois and Missouri.

Social media reports on Saturday afternoon indicated some were spotted in trees near the Audubon Society office in West Alton, as well as near the Melvin Price lock and dam at Granite City, atop the bluffs in Grafton, and soaring above the Brussels Ferry.

It’s the time of the year when bald eagles come south looking for food. The peak time for viewing is usually in January.

