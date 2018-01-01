Win: A pair of tickets to the The National Children’s Cancer Society’s “An Evening with the Cardinals” at the union Station Hotel on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 5 p.m.
Contest Ends: Friday, January 5, 2018
Listen the Charlie Brennan Show on KMOX this Wednesday through Friday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to “An Evening with the Cardinals” at the union Station Hotel on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 5 p.m.
Join featured guests Whitey Herzog, Willie McGee and Keith Hernandez as they reminisce about the 1982 World Series and share other treasured stories about their time with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Dan McLaughlin, voice of the Cardinals, will host the event and moderate a question-and-answer session with these baseball legends.
The evening will also include silent & live auctions featuring one-of-a-kind memorabilia. A seated dinner will precede the program. “ An Evening with the Cardinals” has become a celebrated event in St. Louis enabling fans to hear treasured stories from former Hall-of- Fame Cardinals while supporting children with cancer. In the past five years, it has raised over $1 million for families battling childhood cancer.
Click here for more ticket and event information.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 5, 2018. Read the official contest rules.