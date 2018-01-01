ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOX)-The man who died in a New Year’s Eve shooting in north St. Louis County, was shot while he and a friend were comparing firearms.
Police say that at about 11:30 am Sunday, 22-year-old Eric Clark was in the driver’s seat of a car parked in front of his home on Bristol Rock Road. Twenty-three-year-old Devin Booker was in the back passenger seat. Investigators say Booker was racking the slide on his .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun back and forth with his finger on the trigger. After emptying the magazine, he pulled the trigger, shooting Clark.
Clark died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. Booker, police say, has admitted firing the weapon.
Booker is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.