Everyone is different. But in many ways we’re probably more the same than different.

We all need a break that goes beyond a candy bar. This past week off from Overnight America gave me some time to think about life and everything that happened in 2017. What did the time off between Christmas and New Year teach me?

Put down the phone and pay attention to the little conversations you have with family. When you look back at life, you’ll have a much better memory of the moments together with friends and family, but you’ll never remember the dumb thing that was on the screen of your phone.

Do everything you can to make your kids smile… and I mean a really big smile. It’s addictive and contagious.

Life goes on, even if you don’t watch the news every night. It was kind of relaxing not having to worry about getting the latest take on a topic. Not paying attention for a few days wasn’t all that bad. It lead to paying more attention to the friends and family around me. I think it helps reset the balance you need to have in life.

Getting a lot of small things done around the house makes you feel a lot better about the place you live in. I had a list of things to accomplish, but when they were done, it was like everything started to come together. Since my family moved, we still have boxes in the basement. But crossing more things off the list makes it feel more like home.

I don’t usually cook, but it was fun to treat myself to anything I wanted to eat. It was like I felt I had time to do something different. I’m going to have to do more of that in the future, and it helped to break me out of a slump of eating the same things over and over.

Coffee is much better in the morning, but still not bad at night. The change in my sleep schedule (even for a week) was enough to usher in a new train of thought on how to approach the day.

Take care of yourself. I held off a needed doctors visit for too long for something that was an easy fix. Apparently I had bronchitis for a while, and a mix of some meds cleared it up in a few days.

Neighbors make great cooks. Thanks to my wife, we delivered cookies to the people who live around us. The nice couple across the street made us a dish to heat up… and it was awesome.

You don’t need to have life changing revelations to kick off the New Year, but if you did… take it seriously.

Here’s to a great 2018 – and I hope we get to share a lot of it together. Message me ryan.wrecker@kmox.com — and on Twitter @ryanwrecker