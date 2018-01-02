By Lisa Payne-Naeger

It’s 11 a.m. and you’re starting to get hungry. But you’ve got a 3:00 p.m. deadline and you don’t have time for an extended lunch hour. You need something quick, nearby, tasty and preferably not too expensive. Well, don’t worry. If you work downtown, there are lots of great places to grab a bite at lunchtime. And if you don’t work downtown, you might want to make the trip.

Mango Peruvian Cuisine

1001 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63101

(314) 621-9993

www.mangoperu.com

Yeah, you need a quick lunch solution, but you don’t have to sacrifice style for it. Exotic Peruvian cuisine with a sophisticated ambiance all in the space of a quick lunch hour is waiting for you at Mango Peruvian Cuisine. Most lunch entrees run between $5 and $15 dollars and are simply delicious.If you’re eating light but want a fabulously flavored lunch, try Ensalada Exótíca. Their citrus vinaigrette transforms a salad into something special. Or Ceviche Clássico of California halibut, ají limo, cilantro, red onion, sweet potato, Peruvian corn, leche de tigre will have you spending lunch or dinner at Mango seven days a week.

Bailey’s Range

920 Olive Street Road

St. Louis, MO 63101

(314) 241-8121

www.baileysrange.com

Ok, so you need a quick bite, but fast food just doesn’t cut it, and you’re trying eat healthier so what can you do, where can you go? Well, it’s easy. Go to Bailey’s. It’s the best burger and fries you’ll ever eat. It’s healthy too. All grass fed beef, bison, or maybe you’re looking for chicken, or lamb, they’ve got that too. And they’ve got salads, hot dogs, chicken fingers and grilled cheese too!. And because you’ve been so good, and you’ll have to take time to enjoy a quick dessert. How about a little home made ice cream? Yes, home made. Bailey’s is easy on the wallet, with entrees averaging $10. Bailey’s is your new go-to lunch time stop.

Medina Mediterranean Grill

1327 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 241-1356

www.medinagrill.com

Did you ever have one of those days where you just wanted something … different? On a weekday lunch, when your strapped for time and the regular lunch alternatives just aren’t good enough, try an Original Palestine wrap with beef or chicken shawarma. If you want variety order a Dodana, a Juicy Jerusalem or a Garden of Eden. All loaded with tasty beef or chicken and lots of fresh vegetables with famous seasonings. In fact, order for the entire office. Order seven and get the eighth free. Same holds true for their fabulous salads. Top it off with some dessert. Baklava, blondies or brownies. It’s all good and it’s all reasonably price. Organize the next office lunch. Your colleagues will love you.

Sauce On The Side

411 N. 8th St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

(314) 241-5667

www.eatcalzones.com

Calzones! It’s the best idea you’ve ever had for lunch. And it’s just around the corner at Sauce on the Side, on 8th Street. If you’re not familiar with calzones, they are the best combinations of meat, cheeses, spices and sauces and veggies all wrapped in a soft and chewy dough, baked to perfection, you’ll ever taste. And at SOTS there are more than a dozen combinations to choose from. And salads! Yes there are wonderful salads, just as spectacular as the calzones. And if right about now, you were only thinking calzones were a “sandwhich” you would be missing out on some great dessert calzones. So, by now you be salivating and anxiously waiting for your next downtown lunch. Don’t go without your colleagues. You’ll all love it.

Blues City Deli

2438 McNair Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63104

(314) 773-8225

www.bluescitydeli.com

Some days are just deli days and when it’s a deli day you need to have lunch at Blues City Deli. And lunch at Blues City Deli means variety of huge proportions. meats, cheeses, Po-Boys, Muffulettas, salads, sides and chips. There is no more affordable place to lunch during the week. Prices start at $6 and you get so much for your dollars. Top your meal off with a great brew and/or a dessert. It’s a great way to spend your lunch hour.

