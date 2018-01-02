ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Now that 2017 is over the St. Louis Fire Department can finally talk about what has to be its most significant accomplishment of the year: the city recorded only one civilian fire death all year long.
“It’s one of those things, you get to the end of the year, you don’t want to talk about it,” says Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
But Jenkerson can talk about it now, saying it’s a team effort.
“Because of the education and the prevention focus that we had in the fire department, and the citizens of the city listening to us, and calling us and saying hey, I want this checked, it’s beepin,'” he says.
Jenkerson also credits the department’s program to give away and install smoke detectors which he says are the most important aspect in preventing fire deaths.