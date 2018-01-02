ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For the second year in a row, the first baby of the new year in St. Louis was born at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Landon Daniel Jerome was born at exactly midnight on New Year’s Day.
He’s in the NICU – he was 5 pounds 10 ounces when he was born, but the hospital says he’s doing great.
Congratulations to Landon’s parents in O’Fallon, Missouri!
And, not only did St. Mary’s Hospital welcome the first baby of 2018 in St. Louis, but it also likely welcomed the LAST baby of 2017.
Cadence Elizabeth was born at 11:59:42 p.m. on December 31, 2017.