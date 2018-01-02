ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After being rejected by the Planning and Zoning Commission, the owner of Hidden Valley takes his effort to install zip lines and stay open year-round, to the city’s Planning and Parks Committee tonight.
Tim Boyd tells KMOX he’ll be armed with more information.
“About some more of the engineering that they requested, we got them so more data, and I think that’s going to be helpful to help them understand the project a little better,” he says.
Boyd believes the city officials asked him to appear before the committee, because it’s made up of elected city council members who want to have a say in what happens.
Tonight’s meeting is at 6 o’clock.