School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:Biddle House, Freezing temperatures, homeless, Homeless shelter
(LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis city officials are asking for the public’s assistance this winter helping the homeless in the freezing cold.

The goal is to get everyone off the streets during bitterly cold temperatures.

City officials are urging: If you see someone sleeping on a park bench, a sidewalk, anywhere outside, call the United Way hotline at 2-1-1 or even call 9-1-1.

Related story – Police: Man Found Dead in Trash Bin Apparently Froze

St. Louis’ Human Services Director Irene Agustin says her office and first responders are working around the clock with private assistance agencies to get the homeless to warming shelters, no questions asked.

Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted over the weekend, urging the public to help get the homeless to Biddle House on North 13th Street. Biddle House says over the last few days, it’s had higher than normal numbers – around 140 or 150 people per night.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen