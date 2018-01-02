ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis city officials are asking for the public’s assistance this winter helping the homeless in the freezing cold.
The goal is to get everyone off the streets during bitterly cold temperatures.
City officials are urging: If you see someone sleeping on a park bench, a sidewalk, anywhere outside, call the United Way hotline at 2-1-1 or even call 9-1-1.
St. Louis’ Human Services Director Irene Agustin says her office and first responders are working around the clock with private assistance agencies to get the homeless to warming shelters, no questions asked.
Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted over the weekend, urging the public to help get the homeless to Biddle House on North 13th Street. Biddle House says over the last few days, it’s had higher than normal numbers – around 140 or 150 people per night.