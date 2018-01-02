School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local emergency room doctor is still a fan of getting flu shots, even though it seems this year’s virus is winning the battle.

This year, unfortunately, the virus mutated from what we expected as it hit the US and so the flu vaccine is quite a bit less effective, although it still offers some immunity,” says Doctor Rob Corley of SSM Health.

Corley says unfortunately for many emergency room visitors, there’s not much doctors can do for the flu, except treat symptoms.

He says those who really need to go to ER’s or urgent care are the elderly or those with a history of respiratory problems.

