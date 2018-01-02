ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The do-it-yourself industrial workshop that’s considered critical to St. Louis becoming a start-up mecca is getting a new home.

It’s got all the equipment you could want to make almost anything, but Tech-Shop filed for bankruptcy and closed all its locations nationwide just before Christmas, leaving people in a lurch who relied on the workshop to build products to sell for the holidays.

While other cities waited to see what would happen, St. Louis stepped up with Cortex, Third Degree Glass Factory and Square co-founder Jim McKelvey re-opening the workshop through the end of the year.

McKelvey is buying a new building on Delmar to permanently re-open Tech-Shop as Maker Studio.

When McKelvey and Jack Dorsey had the idea for Square, for small business owners to swipe credit cards on the go, they went to a tech shop in California to find the equipment to make their first prototype.

On a chilly day, standing inside the cavernous building that was one of the earliest Ford dealerships, Doug Auer of Third Degree Glass Factory says the new location is fitting.

“Ford was the pioneer of modern industrialization, and here we are bringing people to come up with their own industrial creations,” he says.

