ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two Metro-East men are in custody for Friday hold-ups in Belleville.

The Saint Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 21-year-old Marquise Chairs of East Saint Louis and 25-year-old Jermane Hunt of Washington Park with two counts each of armed robbery, class X felonies.

Bond is set at $200 thousand for each.

Belleville Police say Chairs and Hunt are accused of displaying a gun in robberies outside a ZX gas station and an apartment complex.

They say the victims knew at least one of their attackers.

