School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:Abduction, Amber Alert, baby, carol day, kum and go, Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, MO (KMOX) — UPDATE 9:13 p.m. — The Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old Carol Day has been cancelled. Authorities say she was found in rural Christian County, Missouri still inside the abandoned vehicle — which was stolen.

EARLIER STORY

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old girl who went missing from Rogersville — just east of Springfield — Wednesday.

carol day UPDATE: Amber Alert Cancelled, Baby Found Safe

Police say baby Carol Day, who was last seen wearing a pink and cream sleeper with the word “Lovable” over a onesie that says “Grandpa’s The Best, is Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes and weighs about 35 pounds. Carol was covered in a “Frozen” themed blanket.

She was taken from the Kum and Go at 4996 South Highway 125 in Rogersville around 7:00 p.m.

The vehicle is described as a black 2007 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plates DC43G. It was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 60 from Highway 125.

It’s unclear who took her and why. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police immediately.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen