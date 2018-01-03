ROGERSVILLE, MO (KMOX) — UPDATE 9:13 p.m. — The Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old Carol Day has been cancelled. Authorities say she was found in rural Christian County, Missouri still inside the abandoned vehicle — which was stolen.
EARLIER STORY
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old girl who went missing from Rogersville — just east of Springfield — Wednesday.
Police say baby Carol Day, who was last seen wearing a pink and cream sleeper with the word “Lovable” over a onesie that says “Grandpa’s The Best, is Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes and weighs about 35 pounds. Carol was covered in a “Frozen” themed blanket.
She was taken from the Kum and Go at 4996 South Highway 125 in Rogersville around 7:00 p.m.
The vehicle is described as a black 2007 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plates DC43G. It was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 60 from Highway 125.
It’s unclear who took her and why. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police immediately.