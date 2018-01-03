(Police photo)

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOX) – A father from Union, Missouri is charged with giving drugs to his 8-year-old daughter before making her engage in several different types of sexual acts during joint custody time.

Brett Pendleton, 48, was found with the girl at the American Inn on Fifth Street in Washington, Missouri by her mother.

“There were some indications by the child that there might have been prior acts, but we will be doing a further interview,” says Det. Sgt. Steve Sitzes.

Sitzes says Pendleton admitted to wrapping methamphetamine in toilet paper and giving it to the girl to eat. She says he also made her smoke cigarettes and marijuana.

After the child’s mother found them at the hotel, he says the girl motioned toward the bathroom to talk with her mom privately and there’s where she told of the abuse. The girl was taken to the hospital from there.

Pendleton is charged with statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years old and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk

He is being held on $250,000 cash-only bond.

