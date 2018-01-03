School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis-staple Gioia’s Deli is opening a third location in Creve Coeur.

Owners Alex and Amanda Donley signed the lease for a new store at 623 N. New Ballas Road (formerly Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs), and are expecting a relatively short build-out.

The newest Gioia’s Deli is slated to open in spring 2018.

There will be a retail section in the newest deli featuring local meats, cheeses and other items from the historic “Hill” neighborhood.

Gioia’s Deli – Creve Coeur will offer the same menu as the other locations, including the $1 off “Word of the Week” promotions and the Not-So-Secret menu, which can be found on its website.

The Creve Coeur location is slated to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday.

