WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – After Tuesday’s meeting with the Planning and Parks Committee, it now appears that things are falling into place to keep Hidden Valley Ski Resort open for the foreseeable future.

Jason Boyd, Senior Vice President of Operations for Hidden Valley’s parent company, says they went before Wildwood’s Planning and Parks Committee looking for approval on installation of four zip lines.

He says both sides agreed to modifications on the fourth-span zip line, to move it further away from residential homes. Boyd believes that should take care of any concerns nearby residents had.

In addition to signing off on that request, the sub-committee also approved removing the hours-of-operation restriction for Hidden Valley. Boyd says he is confident his side with get full approval in time to start construction this spring, and have the zip lines open this summer.

The changes are expected to go before the full City Council later this month.

In November, Boyd told KMOX that this winter could be the last season for St. Louis’ only ski resort, when the Wildwood planning and zoning commission rejected the resort’s plan to add zip lines so it can operate year-round.

Boyd said it would be a $2.5 million investment, and “we’re certainly not going to do that, and then have the city of Wildwood restrict our ability to make money off of it,” he says.

Boyd’s has given the city council detailed information about the type of zip lines he plans to install. He cites an analysis that shows the zip line is quieter at 300 feet, than wind in trees 30 feet away.

Mayor Jim Bowlin says he welcomes Boyd’s effort. “This is what I was hoping would happen,” he says. “We’re going to have to, obviously, hear the testimony from the residents and from Hidden Valley to see whether it goes far enough.”

Bowlin says the city has received many emails from residents, most of whom, he says, want the two sides to work out a compromise.

