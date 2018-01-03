COLUMBIA, Mo (KMOX) – Michael Porter Jr. was with the Missouri basketball team, Tuesday and told reporters that it’s still too early to tell if he’ll return.

Porter is doing some treadmill running and light shooting, and he is scheduled to see his surgeon in Dallas on Thursday. We learned that Porter’s current back injury is similar to one he had during an AAU practice two years ago.

He had been playing through the back pain, but it got to the point where he could no longer do that.

“Well first of all, rehab is going great, I’m getting stronger everyday,” Porter says. “But right this is too early to tell (if I’ll play this season). This is the type of injury where I’ll feel good before I’m allowed to play because a lot of healing starts to occur.

Related story: Porter Jr.’s Instagram Post Hinting To An Early Return

“So (rehab) is progressing pretty quick, I go out and see my doctor in Dallas, Thursday. And he is supposedly going to clear me for more stuff. He just wants to get his hands on me, see how I’m doing. It’s really up to him.”

Porter played two minutes in Missouri’s season opener against Iowa State on Nov. 10. But that is the only action Porter has had during his brief collegiate career. And it could be all that Porter plays in college, should he decide to enter the NBA draft — which he was expected to do prior to the injury.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook