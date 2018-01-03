School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen)By Kevin Killeen
Filed Under:County Council, County Council chairman Sam Page, County Executive Steve Stenger, Sam Page, St. Louis County, St. Louis County Council, Steve Stenger
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger (KMOX/file photo)

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – The ongoing budget feud in St. Louis County heats up, as the county executive slashes just under $1 million in spending already approved by the council.

Saying it’s unfair for the council to raise its own budget while it cuts $31 million across the board in the county, County Executive Steve Stenger is moving money around into reserve accounts they can’t reach.

“They should be subject to the same cuts as everyone else across county government,” Stenger said.

Announcing the move on the Mark Reardon show on KMOX, Stenger said he has authority under the county charter to move line item expenditures into reserve accounts.

The moves include:

  • Putting $527,000 in new money the county council had approved for its own office into a reserve account where it can’t be spent without Stenger’s approval.
  • Cutting the county council’s existing funding by $240,000 — an amount Stenger claims is equal to the percentage of cuts elsewhere in county government — and putting that money in a reserve account where it can’t be spent without Stenger’s approval.
  • Moving $123,000 in increased spending allocated by the council for the Board of Elections into in a reserve account where it can’t be spent without Stenger’s approval.
  • Cutting $42,000 in travel funding allocated by the county council for the Board of Elections, and moving the money into a reserve account where it can’t be spent without Stenger’s approval.

Stenger claims his executive orders to move the money into reserve accounts cannot be revoked by the council.

Council Chairman Sam Page is calling Stenger’s move a “political stunt with no legal merit.”

Page says they’re meeting with their legal counsel to determine whether to challenge Stenger’s actions in court.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen