School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:KMOX in the Community, Voice of Caring

slcl foundation logo Voice of Caring 2018: St. Louis County Library Foundation

The St. Louis County Library Foundation supports outstanding literacy programs and projects for readers of all ages, encouraging and stimulating lifelong learning at the Library. Created in 1999 as a 501 (c) (3) organization, the Foundation generates funds from private sources including individuals, businesses and foundations. The Foundation is governed by a 27 person board.

Andrew Carnegie, industrialist and advocate of public libraries, once said libraries are “the best kind of philanthropy I can think of.” The Library Foundation, with generous support from donors at all giving levels, supports many high impact programs:

Born to Read – a unique partnership with seven area hospitals that annually encourages 13,000 families to read to their newborns from day one.

Telescope lending – a popular program that enables library cardholders to check out a telescope and explore the universe.

1000 Books before Kindergarten – an early childhood reading program.

Gift of Reading – putting books in the hands and homes of underserved preschoolers and middle school students in the Normandy and Ritenour School Districts.

Summer Lunch – providing over 15,000 meals at the Library to children eligible for free/reduced lunches at school.

Career Online High School Diploma – providing adults age 25 and older an opportunity to get a high school degree with career certificate online, funded 100% thru scholarships

Coding classes – an eight week session at four library branches (children ages 10-14)

Author Series – bringing over 90 authors to the Library each year.

For more information go to foundation.slcl.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen