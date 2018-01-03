The St. Louis County Library Foundation supports outstanding literacy programs and projects for readers of all ages, encouraging and stimulating lifelong learning at the Library. Created in 1999 as a 501 (c) (3) organization, the Foundation generates funds from private sources including individuals, businesses and foundations. The Foundation is governed by a 27 person board.

Andrew Carnegie, industrialist and advocate of public libraries, once said libraries are “the best kind of philanthropy I can think of.” The Library Foundation, with generous support from donors at all giving levels, supports many high impact programs:

Born to Read – a unique partnership with seven area hospitals that annually encourages 13,000 families to read to their newborns from day one.

Telescope lending – a popular program that enables library cardholders to check out a telescope and explore the universe.

1000 Books before Kindergarten – an early childhood reading program.

Gift of Reading – putting books in the hands and homes of underserved preschoolers and middle school students in the Normandy and Ritenour School Districts.

Summer Lunch – providing over 15,000 meals at the Library to children eligible for free/reduced lunches at school.

Career Online High School Diploma – providing adults age 25 and older an opportunity to get a high school degree with career certificate online, funded 100% thru scholarships

Coding classes – an eight week session at four library branches (children ages 10-14)

Author Series – bringing over 90 authors to the Library each year.

For more information go to foundation.slcl.org.