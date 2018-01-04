ST. LOUIS (Cardinals) – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for the 2018 Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.

This year’s caravan will traverse a total of six states (Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana) and marks the return of a full caravan schedule following the cancellation of four of the six Cardinals Caravans in 2017 due to icy weather. Altogether, more than 30 current and former players will embark on the 20-city journey throughout Cardinals Nation from January 12-15.

Click here to see the full schedule

A combination of current players, future stars and former Redbirds will travel on each caravan emceed by a current team broadcaster. Current players scheduled to attend include Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong, José Martínez, Greg Garcia, Matt Bowman and Sam Tuivailala. Top prospects Alex Reyes, Jack Flaherty, Carson Kelly and Harrison Bader are slated to appear along with Cardinals alumni Randy Flores, Kyle McClellan, Danny Cox, Ray King, Al Hrabosky, Kerry Robinson and Brad Thompson. Broadcasters Dan McLaughlin, John Rooney, Ricky Horton, Mike Claiborne, Tom Ackerman and Chris Hrabe will serve as emcees. Fredbird will also make an appearance at several caravan stops.

As in previous years, the Cardinals will be implementing an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

Additionally, the Cardinals and Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance are teaming up to fight local hunger. Fans at select Caravan stops can bring a nonperishable food donation to help those in need through Feeding Missouri’s fine partners. Donations will be collected at all seven Missouri stops and the Quincy, Ill. stop.

The full schedule for the 2018 Cardinals Caravan, including destinations, times and participating players, can be found below and at cardinals.com/caravan.