(iStock)

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) – How hard is the bitter cold weather on water pipes? In suburban St. Louis, even the water company is dealing with a pipe burst.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an Alton, Illinois, call center for American Water had to be evacuated Tuesday night after a pipe broke. Employees returned to work after the water to the pipe was shut off.

Across the St. Louis region, Missouri American Water has been dealing with about 60 breaks per day during the extreme cold snap that has settled over the Midwest and many other parts of the nation. The company has more than 40 crews out repairing breaks.

Upwards of 50,000 of Illinois American Water customers in St. Clair County are entering the first full day of a boil order.

Most boil orders last 36 to 48 hours — Karen Cotton, spokeswoman for Illinois American Water, says they don’t have a time frame, yet, but crews are working “around the clock” and most importantly – safely.

The boil order covers: East St. Louis, Belleville, Swansea, Shiloh, O’Fallon, Fairview Heights, Cahokia, Millstadt and portions of Scott Air Force Base. The village of Caseyville also issued a boil order.

Granite City and Alton are not impacted.

CLICK HERE to see a map of the affected area.

A break in the cold is coming. The temperature is expected to finally top the freezing mark on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook