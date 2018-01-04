CHICAGO (KMOX) — Illinois’ candidate for governor from the Metro East is suggesting a graduated state income tax.
Democrat Bob Daiber, currently Madison County’s Regional Superintendent of Schools, claims Illinois’ tax system is fifth most regressive in the nation — citing the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
“There’s an old saying ‘you can’t squeeze blood from a turnip,’ but we continue to try,” Daiber told reporters during a Chicago news conference. “I think the middle and lower class have been squeezed as hard as they possibly can.
Daiber wants a scale starting at 1 percent and ending at 6, with people making up to $25,000 annually paying 1 percent, income roughly between $45,000 and $150,000 is taxed at 3.75 percent, income over $1 million is taxed at 6 percent.
Illinois’ current flat income tax rate is 4.95 percent due to the increase passed by the legislature last year.
Daiber also released the last five years of his tax returns showing that, in 2016, he paid nearly $5,500 in state income tax.