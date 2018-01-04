BOIL ORDER | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:Crime prevention, grant, jane darst, Police Prosecutor Partnership, shot spotter, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis Police hope a new initiative will boost community involvement and help solve more violent crimes.

The Police Prosecutor Partnership is using grant money to send people canvassing for shell casings following reports of gun crime — whether they’re called in or detected by the city’s Shot Spotter system. Jane Darst, who’s coordinating the grant program, says it’s important to call police about gunfire — every time.

“When you have that additional response you get an increase in the number of calls reporting gunfire,” Darst told KMOX.

Darst and others are also leaving door hangers on homes near crime scenes, offering ways to submit information anonymously. She says they’re already getting good information — just days into the new year.

