ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis Police hope a new initiative will boost community involvement and help solve more violent crimes.
The Gun Crimes Intelligence Center and members of Intelligence walked neighborhoods looking for shell casings identified from @shotspotter alerts over the weekend. They also hung door hangers and talked to citizens about shots fired. #besafe #call911 pic.twitter.com/vbvCjYj5cz
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 3, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The Police Prosecutor Partnership is using grant money to send people canvassing for shell casings following reports of gun crime — whether they’re called in or detected by the city’s Shot Spotter system. Jane Darst, who’s coordinating the grant program, says it’s important to call police about gunfire — every time.
“When you have that additional response you get an increase in the number of calls reporting gunfire,” Darst told KMOX.
Darst and others are also leaving door hangers on homes near crime scenes, offering ways to submit information anonymously. She says they’re already getting good information — just days into the new year.