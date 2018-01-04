(KMOX) – A new horror flick is blurring the line between fiction and real events.
On Wednesday, Sony Pictures released the anticipated “Slender Man” trailer which shows the Slender Man stalking a girl in the woods, along with violent behavior and mayhem inflicted by the ghoul, who originated in the Something Awful online forum as a meme.
This film may entertain some, but others say it’s too close to actual events that almost claimed the life of a young girl.
The father of a Wisconsin girl who claimed the Slender Man told her to stab her classmate nearly to death in 2014, is not amused.
Bill Weier told The Associated Press, “It’s absurd they want to make a movie like this.”
Weier’s daughter Anissa was sentenced to 25 years in a mental institution for her role in the real life case.
“It’s popularizing a tragedy is what it’s doing. I’m not surprised, but in my opinion it’s extremely distasteful. All we’re doing is extending the pain all three of these families have gone through.”
“Slender Man” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 18.