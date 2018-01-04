ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Community College Archers have dominated in its first 13 games this season.

They’re undefeated, winning​ each game by an average of 29 points per game and are the No. 3 ranked NJCAA team in Division II.

See our previous KMOX Sports Spotlights here

But to head coach Shelly Ethridge, the rankings mean nothing.

“And as a matter of fact I’d rather not be ranked,” Ethridge said after St. Louis’ 82-68 win against Lincoln Land Community College on December 19. “That really puts a target on our backs. But we’re still hungry because if you’re going to be ranked of course you want to be No. 1.”

This is her ninth season with St. Louis and is a five-time Region 16 Coach of the Year.

The Archers are lead by returning All-American forward, Chrishana Wilson. She is fifth in the country in rebounding, with more than 13 boards per game. And believes this year’s team is a championship squad.

“We can get it, we just got to stay humble, and keep working,” Wilson says. “In practice no matter how long it is like an hour or two, we’ve got to go hard. Just keep playing.”

Wilson has already accepted a scholarship to the University of Missouri – Kansas City. And Ethridge says a number of Archers are also expected to move on to D1 colleges next year.

The Archers are looking to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish in the National Championship Tournament. And they’ll do it with a roster with more than half of it’s players coming out of the St. Louis area.

Wilson is a graduate of Gateway Academy in St. Louis, and all of the top-three Archers scorers are from the greater St. Louis area.

“I think that this is just the perfect area to recruit from,” Ethridge says. “You don’t need to go much further than this. It has so much talent, the city does. And if we can continue the tradition of getting the St. Louis kids I really feel like we’ve built a foundation.”

St. Louis returns to the court from its winter break on Friday, but is in Florida for two games against DI opponents, Daytona State and Eastern Florida. Then the Archers return home against Moberly Area Community College, on Tuesday.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook