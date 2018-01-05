Filed Under:County Council, St. Louis County Council, St. Louis County Police, Tim Fitch
Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch (KMOX file photo)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – St. Louis County’s former police chief wants to get back into county government — this time as a council member.

Tim Fitch tells KMOX he was inspired by a tweet from former St. Louis Alderman Antonio French during the unrest in Ferguson.

“His tweet was, if you don’t feel like your views are being represented, step up. Run for office.”

Fitch says what he felt about Ferguson was not being represented, so he decided to look into running. And now, with Colleen Wasinger not seeking a fourth term, he’s launching his campaign as a Republican.

And being a former police chief will give him a unique perspective, he says.

“[I’ve] probably been to more county council meetings than anybody on the county council,” Fitch says. “So I know how it works, and I know how it doesn’t work. I know what a lot of the issues are, what needs to be addressed.”

He plans to discuss more at a campaign kick-off event on Jan. 17.

