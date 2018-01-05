(iStock)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX/News release) – Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order issued Wednesday for direct customers in the Metro East service area.
American Water notes that the lift is for direct customers of Illinois American Water — sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities that purchase water in bulk from Illinois American Water will notify their customers of the status of their system boil water orders.
The water conservation and treatment change remain in effect for all customers until further notice.