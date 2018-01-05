Filed Under:Boil Order, boil water order, Illinois American Water, metro east
(iStock)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/News release) – Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order issued Wednesday for direct customers in the Metro East service area.

American Water notes that the lift is for direct customers of Illinois American Water — sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities that purchase water in bulk from Illinois American Water will notify their customers of the status of their system boil water orders.

The water conservation and treatment change remain in effect for all customers until further notice.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen