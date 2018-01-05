Filed Under:Blake Harris, Mizzou, point guard, transfer
Dec 23, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin talks with guard Blake Harris (55) during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMOX/AP) – University of Missouri has given freshman guard Blake Harris a release from his scholarship, for a chance to transfer schools. Harris reportedly had been contemplating leaving Columbia since Thanksgiving, reports the Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Harris tweeted Friday afternoon, saying “thanks for the memories.”

Harris started nine games this year for Mizzou, who has yet to identify a top point guard this season. Harris averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 assists per game for the Tigers. He set career highs with 11 points and nine assists in a win over Long Beach State on Nov. 23.

usatsi 10489745 Mizzou Freshman Guard Asks To Transfer, School Grants His Release

Missouri Tigers guard Blake Harris. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The three-star point guard out of Raleigh, North Carolina was originally committed to Washington. But when Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar was fired in March, Harris followed his fellow Washington commit, Michael Porter Jr. to Missouri. He was a consensus top 150 recruit, but reportedly has not determined where he will attend school next.

The Tigers host Florida (10-4) on Saturday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen