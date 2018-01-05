COLUMBIA, Mo (KMOX/AP) – University of Missouri has given freshman guard Blake Harris a release from his scholarship, for a chance to transfer schools. Harris reportedly had been contemplating leaving Columbia since Thanksgiving, reports the Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Harris tweeted Friday afternoon, saying “thanks for the memories.”
Harris started nine games this year for Mizzou, who has yet to identify a top point guard this season. Harris averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 assists per game for the Tigers. He set career highs with 11 points and nine assists in a win over Long Beach State on Nov. 23.
The three-star point guard out of Raleigh, North Carolina was originally committed to Washington. But when Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar was fired in March, Harris followed his fellow Washington commit, Michael Porter Jr. to Missouri. He was a consensus top 150 recruit, but reportedly has not determined where he will attend school next.
The Tigers host Florida (10-4) on Saturday.
