ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green’s office has reached a settlement with Kiel Center Partners over ongoing renovations at Scottrade Center.
As part of the agreement, Green will no longer attempt to block the work. She initially refused to sign the deal to issue bonds because she said it would hurt the city’s credit rating. She’s dropped her appeal of an earlier ruling siding with the Blues’ ownership group.
The settlement also allows the city to offset payments by using money outside the general revenue fund, though it’s unclear if the comptroller has any specific funds in mind. In a statement, Green said the outcome is “in the best interest of city taxpayers.”