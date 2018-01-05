(KMOX) – If you haven’t visited Vicia Restaurant in the Central West End, you may want to hurry because the crowds are likely to increase now that it has been ranked as one of the best new restaurants in America.
According to USA Today, the St. Louis restaurant was voted runner up on the Best New Restaurants list.
Monkitail located in Hollywood, Florida took the first place title.
Vicia’s main focus is vegetables. Their cuisine celebrates “underutilized vegetables, making the most of all their parts and flipping our conceptions of what modern dining and eating tastes like.”
We’re all crushing hard on the new roasted carrot sandwich! 🥕 layered between our house baked focaccia bread with vegetable top pesto, spicy marinated arugula, and whipped goat cheese. Available on our lunch menu as a part of our pick any 2 for $11 or 3 for $14! #vegetablesandwich #eatyourveggies #powerfood #lunch
Not only are they creating award winning dishes, but Vicia Restaurant was also named to by Eater’s “The Most Beautiful Restaurants of 2017” list.
A roaring fire. Hot & charred sourdough flatbread. A bottle of Lambrusco. “May we invite you out to the grill?” Yes and yes. #grillcourse #tastingmenu #winepairing . . . We’re looking back on our favorite #instamoments from this past year, shared by our guests and team, and will be sharing them as we countdown the days to 2018! Thank you to all captured moments with us, we can’t wait to create more delicious experiences for you to enjoy! #yearinreview #bestmoments
The restaurant opened in March of 2017 and the owners are Michael and Tara Gallina.
To see the full list of the Best New Restaurants click here.