Courtesy Vicia Restaurant Facebook page.

(KMOX) – If you haven’t visited Vicia Restaurant in the Central West End, you may want to hurry because the crowds are likely to increase now that it has been ranked as one of the best new restaurants in America.

According to USA Today, the St. Louis restaurant was voted runner up on the Best New Restaurants list.

Monkitail located in Hollywood, Florida took the first place title.

Vicia’s main focus is vegetables. Their cuisine celebrates “underutilized vegetables, making the most of all their parts and flipping our conceptions of what modern dining and eating tastes like.”

Not only are they creating award winning dishes, but Vicia Restaurant was also named to by Eater’s “The Most Beautiful Restaurants of 2017” list.

The restaurant opened in March of 2017 and the owners are Michael and Tara Gallina.

To see the full list of the Best New Restaurants click here.