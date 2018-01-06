By Charlie Brennan
Filed Under:Charlie Brennan, KMOX Profiles, Leonard Slatkin, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Leonard Slatkin is an Internationally acclaimed American conductor who operated a 17-year tenure as Music Director of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra. Starting in 1996, he held the same position at the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., then the Orchestre National de Lyon (ONL) in France in 2011. KMOX’s Charlie Brennan talks to Mr. Slatkin about authoring the new book “Leading Tones: Reflections on Music, Musicians, and the Music Industry,” his work on both “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “The Exorcist” and much more.

