ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday afternoon and overnight. It goes into effect at noon and expires at 3:00 am Monday.
Accu-Weather Meteorologist Steve Travis says that while Sunday’s high is expected to hit 37 degrees, it won’t help much. “The ground is so cold that, as we’re going to have a little bit of rain moving in tomorrow afternoon, that rain will be able to freeze on some untreated surfaces. So, on some roads and sidewalks that haven’t been treated at all, there could be some icy conditions tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening.”
Local road crews say they will be pre-treating roadways. Stay with KMOX for the latest weather information.