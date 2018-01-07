BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Sterling K. Brown is the winner of the best television drama actor Golden Globe Award for his role on “This is Us.”
The St. Louis native plays a family man recovering from a nervous breakdown and the complicated dynamics of the family that adopted him when he was a baby.
Brown opened his speech by remarking on Oprah Winfrey’s presence in the room — she is receiving a lifetime achievement award — before quickly saying he needed to thank his wife before he forgot. He also told his children that he would take them to school in the morning.
Brown profusely thanked “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman for engaging in colorblind casting and giving him great material to work with.
